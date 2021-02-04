At the St. Louis Zoo, king penguins, Ethel and Elliot, along with gentoos CJ, Oshie, Sunny, Double, and Trouble, take a field trip in the snow to visit their neighbors, polar bear Kali and grizzlies, Huck and Finley.
[H/t Judith HeartSong]
Image: Screengrab
Penguins visit the Polar Bears at the St. Louis Zoo
At the St. Louis Zoo, king penguins, Ethel and Elliot, along with gentoos CJ, Oshie, Sunny, Double, and Trouble, take a field trip in the snow to visit their neighbors, polar bear Kali and grizzlies, Huck and Finley.
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- penguins
- St. Louis
- winter storm
- zoos
Now Baby Pandas are getting Gender Reveal parties, too
From CNN: The Smithsonian's National Zoo revealed the cub's gender to zookeepers and fans alike with a color-coordinated painting made by the cub's father, a giant panda named Tian Tian. As if it wasn't weird enough when we did this for humans, sparking multiple massive wildfires. Maybe the endangered pandas will enjoy the celebration of… READ THE REST
Parrots who swore at zoo visitors removed from public view
The UK's Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, home to the National Parrot Sanctuary where the public can re-home pet parrots, has temporarily removed five newly adopted parrots from view because the birds were cursing at visitors. From LincolnshireLive: [Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nichols said,] "We found it highly amusing and the customers were fine – they were… READ THE REST
Panda cub! The best of the National Zoo's panda cam videos as picked by the curators and panda keeper
On August 21 at the US Smithsonian's National Zoo, Mei Xiang gave birth to a beautiful panda cub. You can check out the Zoo's Giant Panda Cams but for an immediate dose of panda joy, Zoo curators Michael Brown-Palsgrove and Laurie Thompson and panda keeper Marty Dearie selected their "Top Ten Panda Cub Cam Moments."… READ THE REST
Order Valentine's Day everlasting rose assortments that live up to a year – and save an extra 15% off
Valentine's Day is no holiday to sleep on. And, unlike Christmas, you don't really have to get super creative about just the right Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart, either. The reality is, the recognition and attention coming on the day designated for love is usually enough acknowledgment to satisfy most partners. The simple, traditional… READ THE REST
The BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool handles 26 different tasks and can go with you anywhere
Every tool on your tool belt strives to be the…(pause for dramatic effect)…LAST TOOL YOU'LL EVER NEED! In reality, that's a mighty tough bar to clear. In most cases, a tool should probably settle for getting a primary job done while handling a few other odds and ends quickly and effectively. But, with 26 features… READ THE REST
This 18-course ethical hacking mega-training package is your path to a six-figure cybersecurity job
If you're a fan of games based around techno-hackers running amok like Cyberpunk 2077 or Watch Dogs: Legion, you might think you're already halfway to being a professional hacker yourself. Unfortunately, a professional ethical hacker can tell you that learning to hack from playing these games is about as likely as learning to fly by… READ THE REST