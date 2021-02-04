Penguins visit the Polar Bears at the St. Louis Zoo

Gareth Branwyn

At the St. Louis Zoo, king penguins, Ethel and Elliot, along with gentoos CJ, Oshie, Sunny, Double, and Trouble, take a field trip in the snow to visit their neighbors, polar bear Kali and grizzlies, Huck and Finley.

[H/t Judith HeartSong]

Image: Screengrab