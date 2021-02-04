Although the official Guinness World Record for the most loop-the-loops in a Hot Wheels track is 8 (achieved by John Flanagan of Louisiana in Oct 2020), here's an amazing 10 loops that a toy car successfully speeds through. It's especially cool to watch from the attached GoPro, which is almost motion sickness-inducing.
Video: This 10-loop Hot Wheels track is dizzying when seen from a GoPro
