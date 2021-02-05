My favorite vegetable peeler

Mark Frauenfelder

I've owned quite a few vegetable peelers, and the Kuhn Rikon model is my favorite. The blade is very sharp and it easily skins sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and even jicama. They are really cheap, too. Buy a 3-pack and share them with your friends. Every time they accidentally cut their finger using it, they'll think of you.