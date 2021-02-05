These police officers were very polite to a scooter driver who committed an infraction that caught their attention. "Driver, please stop on the left side of the road," they announced through the patrol car loudspeaker. "Thank you very much." The driver pretended to do as instructed but had a trick up their sleeve.
Scooter rider evades police in Japan
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Japan
- police
- quick getaways
Minneapolis police ordered to leave on bodycams during incidents
Police in Minneapolis will no longer be allowed to turn off their bodycams when responding to incidents, reports CNN. "Strengthening accountability and increasing transparency have been cornerstones of our community safety work," Mayor Frey said in the joint statement. "This update helps leadership provide a more complete and accurate picture during and after incidents, and… READ THE REST
Teaching police departments about autism
According to KPIX CBS 5 in the Bay Area, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department has made it mandatory for all 1,000+ officers on the force to attend an autism workshop as part a 3-day crisis intervention training program. Sheriff's deputy Matthew Clark says officers' chances of encountering someone with autism are greater than ever.… READ THE REST
Tacoma terror cop plows through crowd in police SUV
A police officer in Tacoma plowed into a crowd of people Saturday night, hospitalizing at least one of those run over. The crowd, of about 100 people, were gathered late at night to watch drivers do donuts in an intersection. Afterward, protesters gathered at the intersection where it happened, CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV reported. "I… READ THE REST
A smart ear wax remover? Yep, the Spade is your safe and effective next-gen answer to the cotton swab
You've probably heard the old joke about as far back as you can remember. In fact, you were probably a kid who had just started actively participating in their own hygiene when someone informed you that you aren't supposed to ever put anything smaller in your ear than your elbow. But…what about cotton swabs? Well,… READ THE REST
This Shopify training helps retailers become online tycoons without all the retail headaches
Amazon is a retail juggernaut in the digital space. And, we know Walmart is a similar retail juggernaut in the brick and mortar storefront space. Over the past several years, we've become very accustomed to stories about how Amazon is eating into profits for large retailers like Walmart. But recently, the hunter has become the… READ THE REST
The Nokia Power Earbuds sound incredible – and they're a third of the price of the AirPods Pro
While Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are great, they definitely aren't the only game in town when it comes to quality earbuds. And many, including models from respected audio brands, come in at a markedly lower price tag than Apple's $249. Case in point – the Nokia Power Earbuds. Sleek and stylish, these buds pack in… READ THE REST