'These are her words, her lies': Anderson Cooper calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene with montage

Carla Sinclair

No matter how deep the Republican party drills their collective head into the sand, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's (Q-GA) can't hide her words. Anderson Cooper calls her out in this montage (1:23), introducing it with, "These are her words, it's her bigotry, and these are her conspiracy theories. Her words, her bigotry, and her lies."