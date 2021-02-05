No matter how deep the Republican party drills their collective head into the sand, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's (Q-GA) can't hide her words. Anderson Cooper calls her out in this montage (1:23), introducing it with, "These are her words, it's her bigotry, and these are her conspiracy theories. Her words, her bigotry, and her lies."
'These are her words, her lies': Anderson Cooper calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene with montage
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 2 COMMENTS
- marjorie taylor greene
- The QAnon party
Marjorie Taylor Greene stripped of committee assignments
Fond of conspiracy theories about Clintons, Jews and the 9/11 terror attacks, Marjorie Taylor Greene represents the future of the Republican Party. But the Democrats—with 11 GOP votes—were able to strip her of her committee appointments yesterday, minimizing her influence in Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had hoped to avoid the vote, which… READ THE REST
Kevin McCarthy seems to forget he denounced QAnon months ago
Last August House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA told Fox News, "There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party". When questioned by reporters about the views of freshman Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and her connection to QAnon McCarthy defended Greene, and added he doesn't know what QAnon is. "I think it would be… READ THE REST
Toxic QAnon Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene rubbing her hand on crotch of a Trump cardboard cutout
What's going on in the mucky swamp of Trump's nether regions? Only Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) knows for sure! READ THE REST
A smart ear wax remover? Yep, the Spade is your safe and effective next-gen answer to the cotton swab
You've probably heard the old joke about as far back as you can remember. In fact, you were probably a kid who had just started actively participating in their own hygiene when someone informed you that you aren't supposed to ever put anything smaller in your ear than your elbow. But…what about cotton swabs? Well,… READ THE REST
This Shopify training helps retailers become online tycoons without all the retail headaches
Amazon is a retail juggernaut in the digital space. And, we know Walmart is a similar retail juggernaut in the brick and mortar storefront space. Over the past several years, we've become very accustomed to stories about how Amazon is eating into profits for large retailers like Walmart. But recently, the hunter has become the… READ THE REST
The Nokia Power Earbuds sound incredible – and they're a third of the price of the AirPods Pro
While Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are great, they definitely aren't the only game in town when it comes to quality earbuds. And many, including models from respected audio brands, come in at a markedly lower price tag than Apple's $249. Case in point – the Nokia Power Earbuds. Sleek and stylish, these buds pack in… READ THE REST