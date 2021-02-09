NASA seeks public's help in the space kitchen

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency have launched a public competition seeking "ideas for novel food production technologies or systems that require minimal resources and produce minimal waste, while providing safe, nutritious, and tasty food for long-duration human exploration missions." Up to 20 winners in the US will receive $25,000 prizes. Canada is offering its own prizes, while "international participants can join for recognition awards."

According to NASA, "solutions from this challenge could enable new avenues for food production around the world, especially in extreme environments, resource-scarce regions, and in new places like urban areas and in locations where disasters disrupt critical infrastructure."

