Study shows wasabi offers a "dramatic" boost in memory

A recent study out of Japan shows wasabi, the spicy ground rhizome that takes sushi from a meal and turns it into an event also offers a "really substantial" boost to short- and long-term memory.

I love wasabi. It makes meals a lot more fun. I also enjoy clearing my sinuses, having lived so long with allergies. Now researcher from Tohoku University shows that wasabi wasabi is even better! Their study shows measurable results in increasing memory retention.

