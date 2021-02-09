Remember when sharing weed with strangers at America's favorite ground-beef sandwich restaurant was an everyday occurance?
Strangers sharing a joint at a McDonald's drive-thru is a nostalgic trip to the pre-covid era
- mcdonalds
- pre-covid era
- weed
