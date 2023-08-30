A court at the US Open notoriously reeks of weed

Finally, it's a sport I can get into! Court 17 at whatever tennis stadium the US Open is held in New York reeks of weed.
The smell of marijuana was so pungent a player remarked upon it as a distraction at the event, but one of many. Pretty much everyone questioned acknowledges that the park adjacent to the stadium is a favorite place for folks to smoke out.
After her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Rebeka Masarova, Sakkari told reporters: "Sometimes you smell food, sometimes you smell cigarettes, sometimes you smell weed. I mean, it's something we cannot control, because we're in an open space. There's a park behind. People can do whatever they want."
Flushing Meadows security staffer Ricardo Rojas, who was working the gate outside Court 17 on Monday, said he took a break in the park around the time of Sakkari's match and "there was definitely a pot smell going on." But he noted that while he enforces a strict no-smoking policy inside the USTA's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the park is "outside my jurisdiction."
It's legal in New York for adults 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis for personal use, and they may smoke or vape cannabis wherever smoking tobacco is allowed.