In this amusing Covid vaccination PSA that launched today, Elton John is "auditioning" for the spot, trying out different personas, taking all kinds of direction, but in the end gets the ol' "Thanks, Elton, we will let you know." Then it's award-winning actor Michael Caine's turn, who is "fantastic," according to a voice off camera. Another voice then says to someone on the set, "Let the little fellow know he didn't get the job."
Elton John and Michael Caine compete for "job" in humorous Covid vaccine PSA
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- PSAs
This new music video from Jeff Rosenstock is like a delightful 90s PSA from Hell
Back in 2003, I performed at a music festival that included a band called Arrogant Sons of Bitches, who absolutely blew me away with their energy and songwriting. The lead singer, Jeff Rosenstock, went to form a collective (for lack of a better term) called Bomb the Music Industry! and, more recently, has branched off… READ THE REST
Wonder Woman says "Don't chew on things!"
"Pass this tip on your friends too." (via r/ObscureMedia) READ THE REST
C-3PO and R2-D2 present a hip-hop PSA about coronavirus
The Auralnauts are a comedy troupe that does video overdubs — most prolifically (and, in my opinion, hilariously) of Star Wars videos. Their latest masterpiece is this coronavirus rap performed by "Creepio" and "Fartoo," which digs deep into the Star Wars footage archives, even going as far as getting the Muppets involved in their hilarious but surprisingly… READ THE REST
The FurZapper gets all those stray pet hairs off your clothes
If you live in a home with a shedding dog or cat, just try to wear something black. Go ahead…we double-dog dare you. We guarantee that no matter whether you're sitting or standing, whether your clothes are dirty or fresh out of the dryer, it's likely covered in pet hair. It's just a fact of… READ THE REST
Save over 25% on these wireless earbuds that last over 25 hours
Back in 1997, renowned investor and billionaire Warren Buffett said blue chip organizations like Coca-Cola and Gilette were "absolutely wonderful companies run by outstanding managers." But he warned that "you can pay too much, at least in the short run, for businesses like that." That philosophy of paying for quality — but not overpaying —… READ THE REST
If the GameStop drama is over your head, this stock and cryptocurrency training can break it all down.
Exploding like a supernova in our news feeds, the GameStop stock controversy has spawned hot takes from virtually every corner of the world and shows little sign of slowing down yet. And while everybody's got an opinion about GameStop, Reddit traders, hedge funds, the SEC and essentially any element of what led to this Wall… READ THE REST