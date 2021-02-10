Elton John and Michael Caine compete for "job" in humorous Covid vaccine PSA

In this amusing Covid vaccination PSA that launched today, Elton John is "auditioning" for the spot, trying out different personas, taking all kinds of direction, but in the end gets the ol' "Thanks, Elton, we will let you know." Then it's award-winning actor Michael Caine's turn, who is "fantastic," according to a voice off camera. Another voice then says to someone on the set, "Let the little fellow know he didn't get the job."