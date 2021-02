Rocket League, a fun game of soccer with automobiles, has introduced America's favorite truck: the Ford F-150.

The F-150 has been atop the best selling truck list for over 40 years. I am not sure Ford needed this product placement, but I am sure the truck will get a lot of play.

Rocket League is frequently, if not always free to download via the various gaming services. I got copies for Xbox and PC gratis.