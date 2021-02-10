After I mentioned my family's newfound love of darts in my newsletter, The Magnet, reader Maury Estabrooks told me to check out this group of teens from Fairfield, CT who call themselves The Low Darts. They make a new music video from their basement studio every week. I subscribed!
The Low Darts is an awesome cover band of teenagers
