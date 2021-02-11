Hackers looking to sell stolen source code of disappointing game 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Even Keanu Reeves couldn't save this piece of junk game. Since before its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has been nothing but a mess. Unready for release, full of bugs, and considered to just be Grand Theft Auto reskinned as 'cyberpunk' — this game has been a total disappointment.
Yesterday, CD Projekt Red, the developer announced that the game's source code had been stolen by hackers! Today the hackers are trying to sell the source code on the black market!
Who would want to buy the source code for that terrible game?
The hackers who targeted video game developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) with a ransomware attack are now auctioning off the stolen source code they acquired for a payday of potentially millions of dollars.
The breach, which CDPR first disclosed yesterday after learning of it on Monday of this week, involved critical game code related to high-profile releases like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. CDPR said at the time that it had no intention of meeting the hackers' demands, even if that meant stolen material from the hack began circulating online.