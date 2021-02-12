Bodycam footage of drug suspect driver nearly running over officer

"Sir, have you been smoking cannabis, yeah?"



"No, not really."

This harrowing yet vaguely comical bodycam footage is from a community support officer in the West Midlands, England, who got stuck in a car window when a drug possession suspect tried to drive off. The driver refuses to stop and drags the officer for about 100 feet. As community support officers aren't real cops and can't make arrests, only seize contraband and whatnot, the stakes were incredibly low: to avoid losing an eighth, that driver's going to end up doing eight months.