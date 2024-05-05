Oscar Mayer offers a gummy bologna that looks a bit too real 

If you're out of the Oscar Mayer loop these days, you may want to know that the meat company now has a line of realistic-looking gummy versions of its various meats. There are gummy hotdogs, gummy bacon, and, strangest of all, gummy bologna.

The cognitive dissonance I feel about eating a gummy candy that looks just like slices of real bologna is a bit overwhelming. While I like both gummy candy and bologna, the combination of the two has me feeling things I cannot explain.

