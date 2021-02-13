Get President's Day savings on gadgets from GE, Asus, Ring, Motorola, and more

One of the great things about a holiday like Presidents' Day is the randomness of it all. It's not like Thanksgiving or July 4th or Christmas, that come with truckloads of tradition and expectation. Presidents' Day is…well, just a day off from work, right?

Of course, one of the best things about that Presidents' Day randomness is the bevy of sales from retailers. With no central theme to Presidents' Day beyond presidents, sellers can turn their holiday sales in any number of directions, which often means a lot of cool stuff available at low prices for us consumers.

Like awesome gadgets. Right now, check out deals on over 20 neat household and workplace tech items, all now at an extra 15% off – just enter the code PREZ2021 when you make your purchase.

Under $50

This white noise producer not only masks sounds that might be keeping you from falling asleep, but the noise actually promotes better rest and relaxation while you sleep. And, did you know there's more than white noise? This machine serves up sound spectrums from across the color wheel, including pink and brown noise ranges.

Winner of 2 CES 2020 Innovation awards, this speaker is a boomer. Powered by 12W drivers, this speaker pumps out deep, immersive stereo sound with enhanced bass and connects wirelessly up to 100 feet. And, in addition to a battery that runs for a full day, it's also completely waterproof.

This indoor security camera lets you see everything…and we do mean everything. With its 360-degree pan, you can keep an eye on an entire area of your home, all right from your smartphone or tablet anywhere you go.

Pick your color, pick your light intensity – it's all customizable with this smart bulb. With literally millions of color options and brightness up to 900 lumens all controllable via Bluetooth, you'll be hard-pressed to pick its best feature, including a 20-year lifespan and 5 times more efficiency than other bulbs for saving money.

It's like a sound mixer for your Switch. With this plugin, players can not only hear game audio, but connect with other gamers via voice chat at the same time. You control the sound levels for a stellar multiplayer experience that also works with a TV, smartphone, and other Bluetooth devices.

Under $100

With this wireless charger placed on the underside of your desk or table, that piece of furniture immediately becomes its own WiFi hotspot. The Qi-compatible fast charging can power up Android phones, iPhones, iPads, smartwatches, power batteries, and more, all without wires and pads and other junk taking up space on your surface.

As TechRadar says, these solidly built earphones from the Beats by Dre lineage "get a lot of things right." With an improved ergonomic design driving clear, dynamic sound powered by dual-driver acoustics, you'll also be impressed with the 12 hours of battery life, the 5-minute Fast Fuel charge-up feature, and the secure-fit ear hooks that maximize comfort and stability.

Created by maker, Mobvai, as a one-stop home fitness center on your wrist, the TicWatch is packed with all the features an active user needs, all powered by the Google ecosystem. It's got everything from a distance tracker and step counter to a heart rate monitor, to even the ability to get personalized coaching tips.

The WiFi is the center of everybody's home entertainment now – and Asus is one of the longtime router kings, offering top-flight speed, range, and security. This router supports dual-band data rates of up to 1900Mbps, 3x faster than standard routers to drape a robust, far-reaching web net over your entire home.

Sony quality – and a non-name brand price. These headphones are sporting a Sony digital noise-cancellation chip inside, squelching ambient sound without impacting your safety by cutting out all outside world noise. Engineered to sound fantastic when plugged in or wirelessly, they also fold up quickly for easy transport.

The KeySmart Max easily attaches up to 14 keys in a compact body composed of titanium and stainless steel. Or you can slot in multi-tool attachments that can slip easily into a pocket without all the poking and jabbing. Add the built-in flashlight and Tile tracking so you can locate lost keys on a map, and your key maintenance may be finished for a good long time.

It looks space age, but there's even more happening with the Sol than its futuristic looks. This light actually supports your natural sleep circadian rhythms with its automated light color temperature adjustment features. And did we mention it's the industry's first lighting product with Amazon Alexa built right in?

The PowerHub packs all of your power needs into one ultra-compact, extremely portable package. You can power up devices via the built-in 5,000mAh power bank with certified Qi wireless charging, or plug in directly from the eight included ports. And it even comes with three storage spaces to hold cables, connectors, and all the other stuff you need to keep devices powered up at all times.

Over $100

Here's a watch band that's almost as cool as the watch itself. Synced with the Apple Watch, the Aura band measures body fat, muscle mass, minerals, and body water so you'll always know exactly how your body is reacting to a workout. And, if you need some hydration, this smart band will tell you that too.

Everything you need to turn your video conference to YouTube videos to live streams into studio quality productions is included in this package. Along with the holders for up to three separate smartphones, the adjustable tripod extends up to more than 4 feet high, while the 18-inch ring light sports white, warm yellow, and warm white color options, with 10 different brightness levels for hitting just the mood you want.

The V600 offers true HD 1080p image quality at a decidedly un-1080p resolution price. Packing a maximum screen size stretching up to 25 feet across, this projector serves up a picture that's 3 times crisper and more detailed than traditional 720p projectors, even in less-than-perfect lighting conditions.

Don't let its adorable exterior fool you – the Roybi might be the most sophisticated robot friend and personal tutor your child ever has. Roybi connects via WiFi, presenting to children over 500 age-appropriate lessons designed by experts and certified teachers in 70 different categories. And Roybi knows your child as well, gauging their development and even their emotional cues to be part friend, part teacher, and all amazing.

This mini-projector isn't so mini when it comes to performance, throwing a light four times brighter than similar portable projectors. The Prima can also connect directly to the Google Play Store, so you can watch cinema-quality images at up to 200 inches across as you stream right through the device.

Everybody knows Ring now. Ring video doorbells give you full control over your front porch, as the 1080p HD camera and motion sensors let you see and capture anything that approaches your doorway on video, even at night. Add in the two-way audio, and it's a stellar alarm system that you can use from virtually anywhere via the Ring app.

You can go with feature-heavy Doorbell 3, or go with the smaller, thinner Pro, which also gives you the option of creating your own customized motion zones for more targeted surveillance.

With the Trio, your laptop gets supercharged. Plugin up to two more of these compact Trio screens and you can set up a triple monitor array to boost your productivity and keep an eye on everything, all from your laptop. Or, flip them around up to 270 degrees to use as a fantastic display monitor for presentations or even just showing friends a funny video.

