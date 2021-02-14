These five password managers will not only protect you online, they're also on sale

If there's one thing chief executives from George Washington and Thomas Jefferson down to Richard Nixon, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump could agree on, it's that the need for top-notch security and protection can't be underestimated.

With Password Boss, the entire process of opening accounts and entering passwords across literally dozens of different websites and apps is streamlined. All you have to remember is one master password, while Password Boss generates a unique, fortified 20-character password for every online account you've got and remembers them all. It also auto-fills login forms, inputs passwords, and gets you inside without going through the struggle to accomplish those tasks on your own.

Available for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, a Sticky Password Premium subscription protects your online identity with strong encrypted passwords for all your accounts, managed through a single master password that belongs to you. Sticky Password is a PCMag Editors' Choice, who note that "new biometric authentication and no‑cloud Wi‑Fi sync make it an even better choice."

NordPass uses all the latest security practices and industry protection standards, including zero-knowledge architecture, two-factor authentication, and their powerful XChaCha20 encryption, so NordPass passwords essentially can't be cracked – ever. Meanwhile, since we all log into accounts from an armful of devices, NordPass automatically syncs all your information across your entire account so everything stays clean and simple.

With Cyclonis, all of your passwords are stored in your own personal Cyclonis vault, secured with the AES-256 encryption algorithm so users can manage, organize, and control all their passwords in one central, yet heavily fortified location. Cyclonis will even help you automatically create unique, long-tail passwords for every login you need to remember across the web. Meanwhile, it'll even analyze your current passwords as well, then let you know if it's strong enough to protect you and your sensitive information.

Enpass doesn't just do passwords. It also stores all your logins, credit cards, bank accounts, licenses, files, documents, or any other information you'll need to fill in or use for purchases across your accounts. Your Enpass access keeps all your data under the tightest security protocols, even allowing for biometric logins like your fingerprint or facial features to serve as your access key. You can even create multiple password vaults so you can bundle all of your personal, family, and work data together in just the way you want.

