Attorney Michael van der Veen taking credit for avoiding a Trump conviction is like the bulldog hood ornament on a Mac truck taking credit for driving.

He performed just as poorly in this CBSN interview as he did during Trump's Senate impeachment trial, and even does a decent impression of Brett Kavanaugh making righteously indignant faces when confronted with tough questions.

Is it any surprise that this is what happens when a slip-and-fall lawyer takes on a job he's not qualified to do?