"I need more!" says this angry woman, frustrated that the Dunkin Donuts employee doesn't even know what a dozen is. With her droopy mask protecting her chin, she is determined to educate the employee before her. "50. 5-0. That's what a dozen is! Not 12."
Angry Karen educates Dunkin Donuts employee, explaining that a dozen means 50 donuts
