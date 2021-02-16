PA GOP angry at own Senator: "we did not send him there to 'do the right thing' or whatever"

Washington County, Pennsylvania, GOP Chair: "We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to 'do the right thing' or whatever" https://t.co/YQIsMP1xGm pic.twitter.com/FKgN1hJxFl — J.J. Abbott (@jjabbott) February 16, 2021

Republicans didn't vote for Pat Toomey for him to go to Washington D.C. and "do the right thing or whatever," says Washington County GOP chairman Dave Ball.

Republican Party committees continue to lash out at Republicans who voted to convict Donald Trump for inciting the January 6th insurrection by his supporters. "We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to do the right thing or whatever he said," Ball argued.

They're going to start killing people the second they think they'll get away with it.