40 years ago, this TV commercial introduced the DeLorean to stunned viewers

Mark Frauenfelder

Forty years ago the DeLorean was announced. The $25,000 price tag was out-of-reach for most people, but for those who could afford one, they got what few other cars featured at the time — death-trap gullwing doors and stainless steel body panels that showed every fingerprint.

[via r/ObscureMedia]