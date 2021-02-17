Forty years ago the DeLorean was announced. The $25,000 price tag was out-of-reach for most people, but for those who could afford one, they got what few other cars featured at the time — death-trap gullwing doors and stainless steel body panels that showed every fingerprint.
40 years ago, this TV commercial introduced the DeLorean to stunned viewers
