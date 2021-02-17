If you don't have Ted Chiang's SF anthology "Stories of Your Life and Others" here's your chance to buy it cheap

Mark Frauenfelder

Years ago, Cory Doctorow gave me a copy of Ted Chiang's Stories of Your Life and Others for my birthday and I'll be forever grateful. If you haven't read Chiang's philosophically focused science fiction before, you're in for a treat. Amazon has the Kindle edition on sale at a can't-pass-it-up price.