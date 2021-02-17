Years ago, Cory Doctorow gave me a copy of Ted Chiang's Stories of Your Life and Others for my birthday and I'll be forever grateful. If you haven't read Chiang's philosophically focused science fiction before, you're in for a treat. Amazon has the Kindle edition on sale at a can't-pass-it-up price.
If you don't have Ted Chiang's SF anthology "Stories of Your Life and Others" here's your chance to buy it cheap
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- science fiction
- short stories
- ted chiang
Laura Ingraham says 'it sickens me' when Biden addresses systemic racism
Fox host Laura Ingraham did not take kindly to President Biden's desire to address systemic racism in the United States. But rather than just coming out and admitting her own racism, which is why his position would "sicken" her, she feigns an indignant reaction to his audacity. In fact, she says, "It sickens me to… READ THE REST
Look at this guy play a tiny taiko drum he bought from a capsule vending machine
If you are talented enough you can make a little plastic cylinder sound like a big drum. READ THE REST
Rush Limbaugh dead at 70
Rush Limbaugh, the sex tourist and drug addict whose four marriages, mockery of people after their deaths and overt racism and misogyny made him a beloved icon of American conservatism, is dead at 70. Rush Limbaugh, the self-proclaimed "Doctor of Democracy" who led the conservative media revolution by bashing "feminazis," "environmentalist wackos," "commie libs" and… READ THE REST
Make your house sparkle with this 3-stage robot vacuum, on sale for over 60% off
Self-operated vacuums like Rosie the Robot from The Jetsons were once a science fiction dream. Now, robot vacuums are everyday devices, with U.S households expected to spend nearly $3 billion on robo vacs in 2021 alone. Despite all that innovation, not much much has changed in what we ask from our vacuums. We want clean… READ THE REST
The Zebra checks your car insurance options for free to make sure you're paying the lowest possible rate
If you ever felt auto insurance rates weren't judged by your driving record alone, you have no idea how right you were. A new study by Consumer Reports seems to confirm what many have suspected for a long time — that auto providers are judging far more than your DMV report and your address before offering you… READ THE REST
This precision gaming gear set will instantly give your gameplay a boost
For PC gaming, precision and coordination are always important, so compatibility is a constant issue worth considering. If your keyboard doesn't play nice with your mouse, there could be a problem. With that in mind, you can actually pick up an entire gaming controller set that is dynamically engineered to ensure all pieces work together… READ THE REST