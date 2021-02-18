Nvidia software limits mining in an attempt to increase GPU availability

Nvidia doesn't want people to use their video cards like that! The rush on current-gen GPUs has driven prices sky-high, making the graphics cards unobtainable to mere gamers who want to play video games on them.

The Verge:

Nvidia is purposefully making its new RTX 3060 graphics cards less efficient to mine Ethereum cryptocurrency. New drivers that will accompany the release of the GPUs later this month will reduce the hash rate of Ethereum mining by around 50 percent, using software detection for cryptocurrency mining.

"We designed GeForce GPUs for gamers, and gamers are clamoring for more," says Matt Wuebbling, head of global GeForce marketing at Nvidia. "Yet NVIDIA GPUs are programmable. And users are constantly discovering new applications for them, from weather simulation and gene sequencing to deep learning and robotics. Mining cryptocurrency is one of them."

Nvidia thinks crypto currency miners won't find a way around their software nerfs in less time than it takes Nvidia to roll it out?