Ted Cruz said his daughters demanded a vacation so he had no choice but to flee Texas during a deadly arctic blast

This is @tedcruz packing light for an "overnight" stay. You are so full of shit, I can smell it in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/4St9fEPHpy — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) February 18, 2021

As millions of Texans suffered without power, heat, water, and food, Ted Cruz said his duty was to be a "good dad" by taking his daughters on a Mexico vacation:

Cruz's statement implies that he planned to stay in Mexico just long enough to make sure his daughters were checked into their hotel, but Skift travel reporter Edward Russell tweeted: "Spoke to a source at United Airlines, Senator Ted Cruz rebooked his flight back to Houston from Cancun for this afternoon at around 6 a.m. today (Thursday). He was originally scheduled to return on Saturday."

Cruz thought it was a good idea to divert resources from Texas so he could be given the red carpet treatment when he landed in Houston. From The Daily Beast:

Cruz's staff even called the Houston Police Department—which has been busy dealing with the deadly storm—on Wednesday afternoon to ask them to assist Cruz when he arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. "His staff requested assistance upon the Senator's arrival at the airport. Upon his arrival at the terminal, we monitored his movement," the department said in a statement. A spokesperson wouldn't say how many officers were called in to help Cruz, or how long they stayed with him, but said they were "just around."

Also, his daughters are 10 and 12. Is he leaving them there alone?

"I want to go to Cancun, and I want to go now!"



*How it all went down…allegedly…according to Ted Cruz… pic.twitter.com/mKy13bSvM9 — Ann Kriss (@akriss253) February 18, 2021

@tedcruz how did you manage this?

How did you get on the plane? pic.twitter.com/U5TVRJVoR3 — dickheaddave (@dickheaddave6) February 18, 2021