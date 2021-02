Dadrock icons Metallica tried to play a live concert on Twitch, but Twitch's copyright bot detected the copyrighted material and replaced it with generic library music.

the current state of Twitch: the official Twitch Gaming channel cut off the live Metallica concert to play 8bit folk music to avoid DMCA pic.twitter.com/sCn56So8Ee — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 19, 2021

For Metallica—whose landmark lawsuit against Napster led directly to the copyright policies that automatically silenced it—it's a comical dish of just desserts. For everyone else, it's a reminder that private copyright enforcement is broken beyond repair, a tool of censors and brainless culture-policing algorithms.