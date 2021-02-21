Facebook bans Burma military

Facebook today removed the main page of Burma's military [Reuters], following the Tatmadaw's deposal and imprisonment of the civilian leadership.

"In line with our global policies, we've removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm," a Facebook representative said in a statement.

A basic, narrowly targeted PR effort. Facebook facilitated genocide in Burma [New York Times] in 2017, and turned out to be the key organizational tool used in the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol [Business Insider].

The essential challenge in understanding Facebook is to forget the "nerdy robot boy" story that media still paints Zuckerberg et al with and see it for what it is: a nearly-trillion dollar corporation that graphs minds, relationships and societies so that it may split them like atoms and sell the energy released. Weak societies, like the weak relationships and the weak minds, are uneconomic ores that end up in the tailings.