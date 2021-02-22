Calypso chihuahua struts down the hall

Kevin Reome

A one-eyed chihuahua named Morty with a strange hopping gate set to Harry Belafonte's "Jump In The Line" makes for a pretty fun dog video. Check out mortythemisfit's other chihuahua songs and outfits on TikTok.

@mortythemisfit

Dinner Patrol 😎 #mortythemisfit #hustler #kneestochest #fancyfeet #shuffle #dogsoftiktok #rescueloverepeat #adoptdontshop #chihuahuafanclub #happydog

♬ Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora) – Harry Belafonte