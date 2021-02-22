A one-eyed chihuahua named Morty with a strange hopping gate set to Harry Belafonte's "Jump In The Line" makes for a pretty fun dog video. Check out mortythemisfit's other chihuahua songs and outfits on TikTok.
Calypso chihuahua struts down the hall
Harry Belafonte sings 'Hine Ma Tov'
The King of Calypso and civil rights champion Harry Belafonte sings "Hine Ma Tov." Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity! READ THE REST
