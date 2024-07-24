Here's some doggo ASMR to soothe your over-stimulated soul!

This dog crunching and munching is the perfect way to manage your crushing existential crisis.

It's been a whirlwind of a week in the news, particularly in the world of politics, so if you're feeling overwhelmed or overstimulated and need to give your brain a brief respite, check out Hazel, whose human describes her as "a Chihuahua Dachshund mix with the most attitude, living her best life."

Hazel is extraordinarily adorable and I can't stop watching videos of her! I am particular fond of the ASMR videos her human posts, and especially this one, where she's eating apples. She's just like my doggo, Henry Rollins, who is obsessed with apples. It's so cute to see her crunching away in this apple taste test. Spoiler alert: she does choose one in the end as her favorite, but it's pretty clear she's never tasted an apple she didn't like!

Enjoy Hazel's delightful crunch-a-munching!

For more of this Chiweenie with impeccable taste, follow Hazel on her Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok.

Previously:

• Enjoy this ASMR video 'Testing You For Coronavirus'

• We could all use a little animal ASMR about now

• Here's some awesome beaver ASMR

• ASMR: whispering chinface