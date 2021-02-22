Electronic music duo Daft Punk is calling it quits after 28 years. The split is revealed in a YouTube video titled "Epilogue", depicting our helmeted heroes walking together in the desert. One's pace flags and he falls behind. When the other returns to check on him, an ending is determined.
Daft Punk splits
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- daft punk
- music
Who remembers Columbia House Music Club?
Happy mutants of a certain age will remember Columbia House Music Club, which was extremely popular in the 70s and 80s. For a penny, you would get 8 (or 11 or 12) LPs (or tapes, 8-tracks, or CDs). Then, you had to order a number of other records at (inflated) "regular club prices" to fulfill… READ THE REST
Listen to the musical roots of the Grateful Dead
Before the Grateful Dead, there was Woody Guthrie, Elizabeth Cotten, Lead Belly, Big Mama Thornton, and countless other country, bluegrass, folk, and blues artists. Indeed, Jerry Garcia frequently praised Harry Smith's incredible Anthology of American Folk Music, released by Folkways Records in 1952, as a major influence. For many people, The Dead remain a wonderful… READ THE REST
Did Kurt Cobain fake his death and re-invent himself as Rivers Cuomo? Producer Rick Rubin asks Rivers Cuomo.
There have been a lot of different conspiracy theories about Kurt Cobain in the nearly-30 years since his unfortunate death by suicide. But a new one that I just learned about is Kurt actually faked his death and re-invented himself under a new name: Rivers Cuomo, the frontman of Weezer. To be clear: this is… READ THE REST
The Deeper Connect Nano is like the VPN of the future, without the monthly fee
There's a ton of reasons why you should use a virtual private network (VPN), but while they secure your internet connection, they come with a few trade-offs. For instance, you have to pay a recurring subscription fee. Some VPN providers even catalog your web activity and sell it to third parties. Others offer inadequate protection… READ THE REST
Farting Frenchies might just be the fun family game you've been waiting for
The game is called Farting Frenchies… so we've already got your attention. You might assume that's some kind of playful euphemism, but you'd be dead wrong. Farting Frenchies is about cute little French bulldogs passing gas. So… now we definitely have your attention. Whether you're a dog lover, a fan of fart humor, or just… READ THE REST
This ultra-powerful and portable digital microscope is now 20% off
Maybe you're a tinkerer who needs to inspect tiny computer components. Or perhaps you sharpen knife blades and want to inspect your work. You might even just have an insatiable curiosity for the often unseen intricacies of our world. There are countless reasons why you might need a quality microscope handy. Unlike the ancient versions… READ THE REST