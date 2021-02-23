After Giuliani boasted of being elated about getting sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion, he spent a week dodging process server

Trump's spurned lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, spent a week dodging process servers attempting to hand him paperwork for a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

From National Memo:

"After not responding to requests to waive service, Mr. Giuliani evaded in-person service of process for nearly a week. It took numerous attempts, at both his home and office, before we were able to successfully serve Mr. Giuliani on February 10. Mr. Giuliani's repeated false claims about Dominion have been immeasurably damaging; this service of process is one more step forward in our pursuit of justice," said Tom Clare, an attorney for Dominion.

Giuliani said he welcomed the court fight after Dominion sued last month.

"Dominion's defamation lawsuit for $1.3 billion will allow me to investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely," Giuliani proclaimed.