This 5.1-channel home theater system can turn your living room into a screening room

Some people are just soundbar people. And hey, plenty of soundbars are more than serviceable, offering up robust quality sound that makes your favorite TV shows, movies, and video games really pop.

But, when you stack a soundbar next to a premium 5.1 surround-sound home theater setup? Well, the results are really night and day. It's kind of like the difference between listening to movie audio through one of those rusty old speaker boxes you used to find at a drive-in and enjoying the full lush audio experience in a top-flight movie palace. Thankfully, users don't have to drop the kind of coin their local movie house dropped for their soundsystem with the Onkyo OHTS3900 5.1-Channel Home Theater System, rated 4.3/5 stars on Amazon.

This 6-piece collection from Onkyo can not only help turn any room into a serious home theater, it's also just the right size for smaller living spaces, like an apartment. Just because you don't have a lot of room doesn't mean you should be listening from one central speaker alone.

Actually, this Bluetooth-compatible receiver connects easily to a center speaker, as well as two front speakers and a pair of rear surround speakers for a completely enveloping theater experience. Toss in the subwoofer for some extra umph to every explosion and bass-drum kick, and you've definitely got a party.

The receiver can handle Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio, the most popular lossless multichannel soundtrack formats found in Blu-rays for a movie theater vibe that would even earn the director's seal of approval. With 4 HDMI inputs for all your various players and components, the ports also support 4K resolution, so it works as a perfect pass-through device without losing an ounce of your digital picture or audio quality.

And, since this system has Bluetooth connectivity, you can also wirelessly stream music from audio sources like computers, MP3 players, smartphones, tablets, and more.

This complete Onkyo Home Theater System is regularly $399, but with this offer, you can save yourself $100 and get it now for only $299.99.

Prices subject to change.