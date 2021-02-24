Watch Republicans try to stop "pandemic of voting" in hilarious but all-too-real parody ad

Sometimes the line between reality and parody is so blurred it nearly disappears. For instance, take this clever "pandemic of voting" ad aired on The Daily Show last night. "There is a pandemic sweeping our nation – the pandemic of voting," it begins. And "only Republicans have a plan to stop its spread."

It then highlights the GOP attitude about voting in America – and their efforts to curtail it. "Do you want your kids to grow up in a country where anyone can vote?" the narrator says. The best line is spoken by Lindsey Graham: "If Republicans don't challenge and change the US election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again." While watching this I had to remind myself that this was, indeed, just a parody (kind of).