Seagull swoops down and eats man's tongue after woman bites it off in brawl

A woman in Edinburgh bit off part of a man's tongue during a street brawl, and a seagull swooped down and ate it before he could retrieve it: "He did not require surgery given the piece of tongue was no longer available and could not be reattached."

…[Mr.] McKenzie continued to be aggressive towards [Ms.] Ryan and he approached her again with "a clenched fist". [Prosecutor] Ms Dickson said: "Miss Ryan, somewhat oddly, responded to that by pushing him on the body and kissing him. She kissed him on the lips and during the course of that she bit through his tongue which caused a piece of his tongue to be removed. Mr McKenzie walked off and spat a part of his tongue out at which point the piece of muscle was picked up by a large seagull that made off with the piece of tongue."

Ms. Ryan pleaded guilty to assaulting McKenzie, but sentencing was deferred.