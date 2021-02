One year ago today, Kayleigh McEnany made a really bad COVID prediction, but what's really special is how she also made a bad terrorism prediction in the same sentence pic.twitter.com/yIjgHFMm3K — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 25, 2021

I have a feeling a lot of people who take Kayleigh McEnany seriously think her strong assurance in 2020 that "we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here" was spot on. You see, the whole thing was a hoax and the 500,000 crisis actors pretending to be dead will get their comeuppance in the Great Storm.

But even her most ardent supporters will concede that she was wrong about terrorism in the US, Just look at those "fake Trump supporters" who broke into the Capitol on January!