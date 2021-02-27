Cockfighting rooster kills owner with knife

A rooster fitted with a knife for a cockfight turned on his owner and killed him while trying to escape, reports the Express News Service in Hyderabad.
Police said the animal was being readied to take part in a fight when it tried to escape. Its owner attempted to catch it but was struck by the 7cm-long (three inch) knife on the animal's leg during the struggle. Those involved in the event face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and hosting a cockfight
The BBC adds that armed roosters killing their owners is not unknown in India, where cockfighting is a popular activity. This bird is fine, for now.
While the rooster was kept in the police station for one day, it was later shifted to a chicken coop. A constable has been attached to ensure that the rooster is properly taken care of.