Cockfighting rooster kills owner with knife

A rooster fitted with a knife for a cockfight turned on his owner and killed him while trying to escape, reports the Express News Service in Hyderabad.

Police said the animal was being readied to take part in a fight when it tried to escape. Its owner attempted to catch it but was struck by the 7cm-long (three inch) knife on the animal's leg during the struggle. Those involved in the event face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and hosting a cockfight

The BBC adds that armed roosters killing their owners is not unknown in India, where cockfighting is a popular activity. This bird is fine, for now.