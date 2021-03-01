Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption, will serve year under house arrest

Nicolas Sarkozy, formerly the president of France, was today sentenced to three years imprisonment on corruption charges. Two years of the sentence were suspended and he may serve the third at home.

The 66-year-old is the first president to have been sentenced to jail in France's modern history. … Dubbed the "wiretapping case," it began in 2013 when investigators bugged phones belonging to Sarkozy and his lawyer Herzog, in the context of an inquiry against Sarkozy. They discovered that the two men promised senior magistrate Gilbert Azibert a prestigious position in Monaco, in exchange for information about an ongoing inquiry into claims that Sarkozy had accepted illegal payments from L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his successful 2007 presidential campaign.