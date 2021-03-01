Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon turns 48 today

Pink Floyd's 8th studio album, Dark Side of the Moon, was released on March 1, 1973. The importance of this record, to music, culture, and a million aural-astral trips, cannot be overstated.

Do yourself a favor today. Take a moment, strap on your best audio gear, and crank to "11."

Here's a live rendition of "The Great Gig in the Sky" with vocalist Clare Torry reprising her epic wail.

Also, enjoy this jazz cover on "Money," from the album, Jazz Side of the Moon.

Bonus track:

Clare Torry talks about the strange circumstances of recording her vocal on "Great Gig."

[H/t Steve Silberman]

Image: Album cover art