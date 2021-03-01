This was the easiest batch of delicious smoked chili I have made yet.

This simple smoked over-the-top chili took even less effort than my previous batch, where-in I used McCormick spice envelopes to flavor it. This time I used 1/3rd a can of Chipoltes in Adobo Sauce.

Smoked Over-the-Top Adobo Chili

Ingredients:

1 large Bell Pepper, diced

1 large red onion, diced

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, diced

1 Tbs butter

1 can Chipolte chilis in Adobo Sauce

1 can Tomato Paste

1 can Diced Tomatoes

2 lbs ground beef

Salt and MSG to taste

Get your smoker going at a stable 225F, however, you do it. I used a Kamado Joe Classic III with Green Egg premium hardwood lump charcoal (a neighbor provided the expensive coal.)

I use an enameled dutch oven for this. You can also use a cast iron seasoned one, but the tomato base might not work well with a long simmer in the seasoned one. You make the call for you!

Sautee the onions, peppers, garlic in the butter. When they are starting to get sauteed, add the cans of tomato products. Chop 2 chilis from the can of Chipoltes and add them to the dutch oven. Stir it up good and move the dutch oven to your smoker.

I then combine 2 tsp of adobo sauce from the can with 2lbs of ground beef and about 1 tsp of MSG and 1 tsp of salt. I make a big meatball.

I place the meatball on a cooking cooling sheet above the pot of vegetable product in the smoker at 225F or so. I then close them smoker and leave it alone for 2 hrs.

At 2 hrs I start testing the temperature of the meatball. At 140F I will put the meatball in the dutch oven and break it up. I then return the dutch oven to the smoker for another 90 minutes to however long I feel like.

Congealed leftovers the second day taste even better

Eat the chili when you determine it done. I find it gets better and the smokey flavors come out after an over night rest in the fridge.