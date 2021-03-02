Budget-priced palm sander does a great job

The TACKLIFE random orbital 5" palm sander is great for the price.

I bought a Bosche that cost around 2.5X more 15 years ago. It did a lot of work for me for 3-5 years, sat for nearly 10, and then died within 2-3 minutes of trying to sand a table for painting.

I don't anticipate doing a lot more sanding after I finish the table, and my father borrows the sander to do one of his, but its nice to have around. At this price, if I find it doesn't survive 10 years locked in my shed I will not mind losing it.

The TACKLIFE is powerful. The dust catching system worked very well. My table is sanded.

Wear a mask and eye-protection as well.

TACKLIFE 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander 3.0A with 12Pcs Sandpapers, 6 Variable Speed 13000RPM Electric Sander, High Performance Dust Collection System via Amazon