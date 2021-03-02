Mitt Romney jokes about his fall and black eye: "I went to CPAC. That was the problem."

Mitt Romney was hospitalized and got "a lot of stitches" in his eyebrow and eyelid after a fall that left him unconscious. Although he was playing with his grandchildren when he took the spill, he jokingly blames it on CPAC. "Oh my goodness. I went to CPAC. That was the problem." He never actually attended this year's CPAC. (Perhaps one reason for not going is he wasn't invited – CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp claims he "would be afraid for (Romney's) physical safety, people are so mad at him.")
Top image by Gage Skidmore / Flickr