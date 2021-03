This extraterrestrial porch pirate was caught on camera swiping a package from a family's doorstep in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We have had a lot of theft, car break-ins and door pullers, or whatever you want to call them, through the area trying to go through people's stuff," the homeowner told News4Jax.

While some may suspect that the perpetrator is actually Florida Man in disguise, we know that the truth is still out there.