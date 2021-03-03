I use this little Bluetooth amp to play music and podcasts in the living room

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought the Nobsound G3 2 Channel Bluetooth 5.0 Power Amplifier in 2019 and attached a couple of speakers to it. Now anyone in the family can play music, audiobooks, YouTube audio, and podcasts from their phone. It's tiny so you can hide in under furniture if you want it out of sight. It has far more power than I'll ever need, and there's no perceivable distortion.