I use this little Bluetooth amp to play music and podcasts in the living room

I bought the Nobsound G3 2 Channel Bluetooth 5.0 Power Amplifier in 2019 and attached a couple of speakers to it. Now anyone in the family can play music, audiobooks, YouTube audio, and podcasts from their phone. It's tiny so you can hide in under furniture if you want it out of sight. It has far more power than I'll ever need, and there's no perceivable distortion.
These green-paged memo notebooks are perfect
I like the size and green pages of the Rediform Memo/Subject Notebook. It doesn't take up much space on my desk, and the spiral binding means I can fold the pages all the way back so it takes up even less space while taking notes. They're cheap, too, so I stock up on them.
An excellent and inexpensive hard case for pens and pencils
This zipper case is perfect for protecting pencils and pens when you carry them in a backpack or suitcase. It has an interior mesh pocket for a small eraser. I bought them for my daughters and ended up getting one for myself, too.
Good price on a 12-pack of bar towels
A set of twelve white terrycloth 16 x 9 inch bar towels (aka bar mops) are on sale on Amazon right now for a good price. They come in other colors, too, but cost a bit more.
