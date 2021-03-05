Thanks to my son, there's been something of a "Weird Al" Yankovic revival at our house. Above is a selection of Weird Al's home movies that were included in his Poodle Hat Enhanced CD (2003).
Watch Weird Al's home movies
COMMENTS
- Funny
- music
