Game about version control is a real Git

Bleeptrack and Blinry's Oh My Git! is a game about using Git, the popular version control system that developers use to organize and manage their projects. You can download it free of charge on itch.io for Windows, Linux and MacOS. The game's source is, of course, open and ready for you to check out.

