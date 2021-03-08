The slot machines that used to tour with Lemmy of Motörhead

The level of slot machine minutia here might not appeal to everyone, but I was fascinated by this 30-minute journey inside the world of these ubiquitous gambling machines.



This is really more about a history of slots, aka "fruit machines" (especially the German ones), than Lemmy Kilmeister of Motörhead. But, the thing that inspired Techmoan's interest in the German machines was the fact that Lemmy used to tour with one in his dressing room.



Image: Screengrab