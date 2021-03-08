Who uses DVDs these days? I avoid them as much as possible, but occasionally I need a DVD drive to rip or access something stored on a DVD. This thin-profile USB-powered DVD read/write drive is just what I need. It's so cheap that it will pay for itself the first time you use it.
This cheap USB powered DVD drive comes in handy
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
I use this little Bluetooth amp to play music and podcasts in the living room
I bought the Nobsound G3 2 Channel Bluetooth 5.0 Power Amplifier in 2019 and attached a couple of speakers to it. Now anyone in the family can play music, audiobooks, YouTube audio, and podcasts from their phone. It's tiny so you can hide in under furniture if you want it out of sight. It has far… READ THE REST
These green-paged memo notebooks are perfect
I like the size and green pages of the Rediform Memo/Subject Notebook. It doesn't take up much space on my desk, and the spiral binding means I can fold the pages all the way back so it takes up even less space while taking notes. They're cheap, too, so I stock up on them. READ THE REST
An excellent and inexpensive hard case for pens and pencils
This zipper case is perfect for protecting pencils and pens when you carry them in a backpack or suitcase. It has an interior mesh pocket for a small eraser. I bought them for my daughters and ended up getting one for myself, too. READ THE REST
This crystal chess set adds an exquisite touch to your game and is on sale for over 40% off
Historians say chess likely started in India all the way back in the 7th century. And while it's never really been absent over those hundreds of years since, it's certainly experienced waxes and wanes in its public acclaim over the centuries. Even among all those ebbs and flows of history, chess is having a bit… READ THE REST
Anytongs can declutter any kitchen by turning your flatware into cooking tongs
When they asked staffers at culinary website, The Kitchn, to name the single most important food prep tool, those cooking experts shockingly did not fall in behind the ever trusty chef's knife. No, for their money, no kitchen is actually complete without a quality set of tongs. Versatility is why those foodies can't get by… READ THE REST
DogTV is the video playmate, babysitter, and therapist your dog needs each day
Your dog usually has no problem curling up with you on the couch for a little TV time. But make no mistake — they're only there to get in some quality time with their favorite human. While they may sit quietly or even gaze at the TV for a few unbroken seconds, they aren't nearly… READ THE REST