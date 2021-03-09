Toxic Qanon congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Guam gets shouldn't receive U.S. foreign aid

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) is always wrong. In this case, she was so wrong, she was right. She said Guam shouldn't get U.S. foreign aid. That's technically correct, in the same way that the United States shouldn't get U.S. foreign aid. Guam has been a part of the United States since 1899 and people born there are U.S. citizens.
From National Memo:
Greene made the comments on February 27, the second day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, in Orlando, Florida, in one of the event's side sessions. "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America. Not for, what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever," said Greene.