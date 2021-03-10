Chelsea Handler eviscerating Piers Morgan on his (former) show

Here is Chelsea Handler taking Piers Morgan out to the woodshed on his own show, when he had one. Handler posted the 2014 clip on Instagram in the wake of Morgan quitting the U.K. breakfast show, Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.
Image: Screengrab
In a blockbuster interview this weekend, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that she felt suicidal under the pressure of Palace life and the racist coverage she receives from UK tabloids. Oleaginous commentator Piers Morgan, himself a former tabloid editor, accused her of lying. After stepping close to the edge many times on Good… READ THE REST
Piers Morgan is a British journalist, pundit and Trumpkin who blew his big break in America and now presents breakfast television when not being nasty to women on Twitter. Here he is on Good Morning Britain getting savagely owned by copresenter Susanna Reid. This moment was just too beautiful for words, @susannareid100… ???@piersmorgan @CharlotteHawkns pic.twitter.com/hK2n88nBS4… READ THE REST
