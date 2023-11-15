Piers Morgan confronted Marjorie Taylor Greene on his show over a parade of her most notorious fibs and phantasms. Greene, fiercely clutching the narrative of media-perpetuated victimhood, spars with Morgan, who teases and taunts the unstable conspiracy theorist with her own past words—words she claims are as misunderstood as her persona.

Morgan opens with provocative bait, "You're a very controversial character, depending on who I talk to. They say you're an absolute firebrand, the female Donald Trump. Others say you're a conspiracy theory, whack job. How do you plead?" Greene, unfazed on the surface, deflects, accusing the media—and Morgan by extension—of crafting her notorious image, an image she insists is a gross distortion of her true, patriotic self.

The volley continues as Morgan presses Greene on the "Jewish space laser" theory tied to her, and Greene counters with indignation, denying the accusations as fabrications of a hostile press. The sparring intensifies over January 6th, with Morgan cornering Greene on the insurrection. She stands her ground, framing her calls for a violent overthrow on that day as a constitutional prerogative, a defense of democracy rather than an attack on it.

As they grapple with the specter of a "stolen" election, Greene holds fast to her narrative of electoral malfeasance, citing court cases and law changes as her shields. Morgan, the ever-doubting inquisitor, demands evidence, evidence Greene insists exists but which remains elusive to the courts.

The interview crescendos with Greene's audacious claim that Trump will triumph in the next election, a victory she envisions as inevitable, even if it were to be orchestrated from behind bars, a scenario she paints as a righteous crusade against the encroaching "communism" of the current administration.

Greene spent much of the interview, plugging her new book, MGT, which nobody ever calls her. It's a pity Morgan didn't ask her who ghost-wrote it.