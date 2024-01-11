A glum George Santos sadly shrugs when Piers Morgan asks why he lies: "I just can't explain it" (video)

A beaten-down George Santos frowned and shook his head when Piers Morgan asked him why he felt the urge to continually lie. "I just can't explain it," the once-flamboyant-turned-subdued former Congressliar said in an awkward interview that, at times, left the two men staring at each other in silence.

"When you self-reflect, have you been able to work out what it is about you which made you lie so brazenly, so often, but often for no real reason…?" Morgan began in an interview segment in which he tried to psychoanalyze the serial liar. (See video below, posted by Piers Morgan Uncensored.)

"No, there's nothing I can say to that," Santos said with a flat voice and dead eyes.

"There must be a reason," Morgan pushed, to which Santos shook his head and shrugged. "No, no, fortunately no."

"Are you sure it's not a mental disorder?" Piers asked, getting right to the point.

"It's not a mental disorder," Santos claimed, saying he couldn't even begin to explain it. "It is what it is. It really is."

Morgan then came up with a diagnosis. "But what it "is" is pathological lying," he said to an agreeable patient who admitted, "You could say that, you could say that," before catching himself and adding, "that's your opinion."

Towards the end of the clip, Santos becomes dumbstruck, and awkward pauses abound. "I don't have an answer for you," he says, "I really don't," which is followed by dead silence between the two men.

Until Morgan tries one more time. "Was it something from your childhood?"

"No," Santos says, followed by another dramatic pause.

"Nothing triggered this?"

"No. No. No. Nothing. … Can't explain it. Can't explain it. Sorry. Sorry Piers."